New COVID-19 variant 'cause for concern, but not panic' Chippewa County Public Health Director says

With news that an omicron variant case has turned up in Minnesota, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman is urging people to be patient while data is being gathered about the new strain of COVID-19.

"This variant is cause for concern, but not panic," Weideman said Thursday during her COVID-19 press conference. "It is important to remember that any coronavirus infection is dangerous."

It is still too early to tell if the currently available vaccines will be effective in fighting the omicron variant, and it is still unclear if it is more or less contagious.

Weideman said what is clear is that it is important for people to get vaccinated, and that those who are eligible for boosters seek one out immediately.

"The vaccines continue to be highly effective in reducing the risk of serious infection and death," Weideman said.

For the second time in three days, the state recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin. Also, another 41 state residents have died from the virus, including three from St. Croix County and one each in Dunn, Jackson and Rusk counties.

Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized all adults ages 18 and older to get a booster shot if it has been six or more months since the second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or two or more months since receiving a Johnson & Johnson dose.

"We are definitely giving booster doses," Weideman said, adding that she doesn't have data yet on how many Chippewa County residents have obtained one.

The state's Department of Health Services also still isn't releasing data on the number of children ages 5 to 11 who have received a Pfizer vaccine. Weideman said she isn't sure why DHS is holding back that information. When the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 12 to 15, the state was releasing data on that age group the first week they were eligible.

COVID-19 spread remains high in the Chippewa Valley, especially among youth. Of the 429 active cases her agency is tracking, 98 (23%) are among children, Weideman said. Two weeks ago, 424 county residents were infected, including 123 children (29% of all cases.)

ICU beds at hospitals across northwest Wisconsin remain nearly full, she said, with 97% currently in use. Overall, about 85% of all hospital beds are in use, she added. There are 12 Chippewa County residents, all adults, currently hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. That is down from 17 hospitalized two weeks ago, at the time of the last press conference.

The county remains at a high-risk level, she added.

While Weideman didn't know the number of breakthrough infections, or the percent of new cases that are breakthrough infections, she said those illnesses still remain rare.