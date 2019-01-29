Linda Conner grew up in Green Bay and is passionate about the Packers. The Pittsburgh area resident has thought for years about returning to Wisconsin.
Conner said she has been selected for her dream job, as she will become the new center director of the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA.
“In my office hangs my Green Bay Packers stock and my cheese head,” Conner said Friday. “This gives me my two loves — my love of Wisconsin and my love of the YMCA.”
Conner has worked for the YMCA for 18 years, and is currently the operations director of the Baierl Family YMCA in Pittsburgh.
Theresa Hillis, Eau Claire YMCA chief executive officer, praised Conner as the right choice for the job, saying Conner “stood out at the top of the list” of applicants.
“Her extensive experience at the Y includes serving on the development team for strategic planning, leading the property and healthy living committees and co-chair for the Association Leading Change Initiative for employee and member engagement,” Hillis wrote in a letter announcing the hiring.
Conner will be moving to the area at the end of February and will start her duties here March 4. She said she moved to Pittsburgh with her husband, Chuck, several decades ago. Their two children are now both graduated and out of the house, and they have decided to make the big move back here. They already own a home in Boulder Junction in northern Wisconsin, where they visit every year.
“When I saw this opportunity, I felt it was the right timing,” Conner said. “He’s fallen in love with the area.”
Conner graduated from UW-River Falls with a degree in agricultural education, and has traveled the state as an FFA officer. Conner toured the YMCA in Chippewa Falls as part of her interview, and she was impressed with what she saw.
“What amazed me is the vitalness (the YMCA has) to the community,” she said. “It can address everyone’s health goals.”
Conner also praised the YMCA’s child care wing, calling it “an amazing fit to the community.” She also likes that stories highlighting members, telling histories of why they joined the YMCA and continue to come, line the walls throughout the building.
She was cautious in answering a question about the biggest challenges facing the building.
“My first role is to really understand the strengths of the Y,” she said. “I can’t wait to get to know Chippewa Falls. I could see the charm of the community. I’m looking forward to making the Y serve the community better.”
Conner replaces Jennifer Sherbinow, who worked at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA for 19 years, including the past 12 as executive director. However, Sherbinow parted ways with the YMCA in October.
In June 2017, the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA announced it wasn’t going forward with a proposed $10 million capital campaign to remodel the building, after a study showed there wasn’t enough interest and investors in the community to move forward.
The Chippewa Valley Family YMCA has about 5,200 members.
The YMCA opened in 1980 and sits on 10 acres at 611 Jefferson Ave., and the building was designed for expansion. In 1985, the facility opened the first state-licensed daycare in the state at a YMCA. It is now a 15,200-square-foot child care wing. The building underwent a significant, $2.7 million expansion and renovation that began in June 2004, wrapping up in summer 2005.
