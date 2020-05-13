New docking system installed at Lafayette boat landing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A popular local outdoor site received an upgrade for the summer season.

A new docking system was installed Wednesday at the Lafayette boat landing on Lake Wissota in the town of Lafayette.

The Lake Wissota Lions Club and town of Lafayette funded the project, which was installed to ease the pressure created at the site through heavy use in the summer months.

The dock is able to accommodate four full-size boats or pontoons.

Alan Lee, member of the Lake Wissota Lions Club, said the main reason for the new dock came through the realization that there simply wasn’t enough resources available at the site to make it a user-friendly experience to fish or boat at the location.

“This area becomes very congested, so we thought with the addition of the dock it would relieve some of the pressure off of the ramps,” Lee said.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions forcing the majority of area projects to be delayed, the Lions Club didn’t want to become another statistic and went ahead with the project on schedule.