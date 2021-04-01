New ice cream shop, Monster Scoop Ice Cream, to open in Chippewa Falls Tuesday

A mysterious string of new Chippewa Valley businesses is set to offer monster-sized value in the area’s blossoming dessert market.
Monster Scoop Ice Cream, a brand new string of ice cream shops, is set to debut in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. The tasty stores are attached to existing Jimmy John’s locations on Craig Road in Eau Claire and N. Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa Falls location will open on Tuesday and the Eau Claire destination will open later in April once the store is properly staffed.
Ray Thielbar, owner of Jimmy John’s in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, said he and his wife Shari Thielbar decided to open up an original location which is not connected to Jimmy John’s whatsoever (other than proximity) to offer their customers more sweet options other than sandwiches.
“It’s a brand that we came up with and it is not associated with Jimmy John’s,” Thielbar said. “This compliments what we are already doing. We have cookies at Jimmy John’s already, but the ice cream is something new and another optional treat for customers to enjoy. We are just looking to offer a high quality ice cream.at a great value.”
Monster Scoop Ice Cream will have homemade ice cream available made mostly from scratch by a Emery Thompson Ice Cream Machine. Thielbar said the ice cream will be similar to locations in the Chippewa Valley like Olson’s Ice Cream, as it will consist of 17% butterfat.
The name Monster Scoop Ice Cream represents the size of portions available at the two locations and has potential for creative branding once the locations become engrained in the Chippewa Valley ice cream shop culture.
“I trademarked the name because we are going to use larger portions than our competitors but it will still be competitively priced,” Thielbar said. “I like the sound of the name and it has a lot of potential for marketing and branding to go along with it. We’ll expand on the flavors and ideas associated with it as time goes by.”
For the past few weeks a sense of mystery has surrounded the two new Monster Scoop Ice Cream locations, as no information was readily available about them, no marketing materials had made the media rounds and the locations are nearly fully constructed.
But now that an opening date has been set for Chippewa Falls, the mystery is being put to rest and the smell of fresh homemade Wisconsin ice cream will soon fill the new stores.
The grand opening of Monster Scoop Ice Cream is this coming Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.