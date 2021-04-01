New ice cream shop, Monster Scoop Ice Cream, to open in Chippewa Falls Tuesday

A mysterious string of new Chippewa Valley businesses is set to offer monster-sized value in the area’s blossoming dessert market.

Monster Scoop Ice Cream, a brand new string of ice cream shops, is set to debut in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire. The tasty stores are attached to existing Jimmy John’s locations on Craig Road in Eau Claire and N. Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Falls location will open on Tuesday and the Eau Claire destination will open later in April once the store is properly staffed.

Ray Thielbar, owner of Jimmy John’s in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, said he and his wife Shari Thielbar decided to open up an original location which is not connected to Jimmy John’s whatsoever (other than proximity) to offer their customers more sweet options other than sandwiches.

“It’s a brand that we came up with and it is not associated with Jimmy John’s,” Thielbar said. “This compliments what we are already doing. We have cookies at Jimmy John’s already, but the ice cream is something new and another optional treat for customers to enjoy. We are just looking to offer a high quality ice cream.at a great value.”

