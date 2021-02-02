New Jiffy Lube location to open in Lake Hallie

Jiffy Lube, a leading automotive maintenance provider for over 40 years, is proud to now offer quick, convenient quality service to residents of Lake Hallie. The new location, which is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, offers a wide range of automotive services including tires, brakes, battery service and windshield wiper replacement as well as oil changes. The store opens on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Located at 12544 30th Avenue in Lake Hallie near the intersection of US-51 and WI-29. The Jiffy Lube Multicare location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

“We are excited to add another store location to Wisconsin in the Chippewa Falls area. The entire team can’t wait to serve the community and show them we are much more than just oil changes,” Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar said. “The industry leader, Jiffy Lube is known for convenient, quality vehicle maintenance so we are eager for residents to experience the Jiffy Lube difference for their car care needs.”

For information about Jiffy Lube or to learn more about vehicle maintenance, visit www.jiffylube.com.

