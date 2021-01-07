New job center opening at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Restructure work wrapped up in early December and DOC is currently working to install DWD software on computers in the correctional job center. Once that is complete, DOC staff will receive training in preparation of a potential soft launch in late January.

DWD Job Service staff and the local workforce development board are also working with DOC institution leadership to coordinate hours of operation inside the center, ensuring those close to release have opportunities to use the space and benefit from the many resources available.

“We are excited to continue this meaningful partnership with DOC,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “In addition to the workforce programs and services, DWD and workforce board staff are working with employers throughout the state to create stronger linkages between the persons in DOC care and employers ensuring that interviews can be conducted prior to release back to the community and linking persons with the resources needed to be successful.“