New job center opening at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility

A new correctional job center at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility will help individuals there prepare for careers once they re-enter the community.
The CVCTF site marks the fifth collaboration between Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and Department of Corrections (DOC) on a correctional job center.
CVCTF redesigned and restructured an existing space within the institution’s school building to make it feel and operate like a community job center. The space includes secure computer workstations for staff and people in DOC care, and artwork is intended to inspire those working in the space to envision their future outside the institution.
The facility will provide individuals incarcerated in the minimum-security institution access to programs and services related to career readiness, job search assistance, resume development, veteran services, apprenticeship resources and assistance for individuals with disabilities.
“The job center is a major addition to our facility, and working with several external and internal partners in this development has been exciting,” CVCTF Warden Tim Nelson said. “Approximately 600 men release from CVCTF back into the community each year, and the majority need meaningful and active employment upon their release. The programs available through this job center increase their chances for successful reentry into the community after completing the Earned Release Program.”
Restructure work wrapped up in early December and DOC is currently working to install DWD software on computers in the correctional job center. Once that is complete, DOC staff will receive training in preparation of a potential soft launch in late January.
DWD Job Service staff and the local workforce development board are also working with DOC institution leadership to coordinate hours of operation inside the center, ensuring those close to release have opportunities to use the space and benefit from the many resources available.
“We are excited to continue this meaningful partnership with DOC,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “In addition to the workforce programs and services, DWD and workforce board staff are working with employers throughout the state to create stronger linkages between the persons in DOC care and employers ensuring that interviews can be conducted prior to release back to the community and linking persons with the resources needed to be successful.“
Persons who use the correctional job center will create a Job Center of Wisconsin (JCW) account, allowing them to craft a resume and cover letter, then to research for open positions, apply and, in some cases, even set up interviews with employers while still incarcerated. Those same JCW accounts can be accessed once they are released, offering a smoother transition from incarceration into the community.
The collaboration aids employers in tight labor markets and in-demand fields, prompting them to consider qualified candidates with a criminal record. Additionally, the services and resources available through the correctional job centers help reduce employment barriers for justice-involved individuals.