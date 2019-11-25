The holiday season is full of tasty treats primed to have you packing on unwanted winter weight, but a new business in the Chippewa Valley opened Monday to help you make healthier nutritious choices during the season and throughout the year.
Hallie Nutrition is a new business found at 3032 Commercial Blvd. in the village of Lake Hallie which prides itself on offering a wide variety of healthy food options.
The new location offers products from Herbalife Nutrition including 32 different flavors of shakes, a blend of iced coffees and teas and various other seasonal options to help its customers become healthier individuals.
In addition to the storefront, Hallie Nutrition offers its products online for those who want to make the products at home and bring their newly found fit lifestyle into their residence.
Herbalife Nutrition is a global multi-level marketing corporation that develops, markets and sells dietary supplements, weight management, sports nutrition and personal-care products. Owner of Hallie Nutrition, Sarah Starck, said she first became infatuated with Herbalife Nutrition after partaking in a three-day trial of the product and knowing she wanted to use them to try and make her home community a healthier place.
“I love to help people and I think it’s really important in our society with the obesity rates being so high to introduce people to better nutrition,” Starck said. “It starts at home, so have the ability for people to come in and try the products, take them home and introduce it to their family is a great way to get our community a little healthier than what it is right now.”
Starck said the shakes Hallie Nutrition offers are a great way for customers to get the vitamins, minerals, proteins and other important nutritious things they need every day in a cup without having to cook an endless assembly line of food from the five food groups.
“All of our shakes are complete meals,” Starck said. “Everything you would get from a healthy meal is in a shake. It’s a convenience factor, because most people don’t make enough food products nowadays while preparing a meal to get enough healthy foods into their body. This is just a convenient way to get the vitamins you’d get from broccoli, the calcium you’d get from cottage cheese and the fiber you’d get from an apple all wrapped up into one beverage.”
The location where Hallie Nutrition sits was up for purchase/rent for more than a year, Starck said, and she is grateful because she has known for quite a while that she wanted to start this business and enter the local business community.
To celebrate the new business, a ribbon-cutting was held by the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Monday morning which was attended by the chamber’s board, community leaders and ownership of Hallie Nutrition.
Ben Lane, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board chair, said he and the rest of the chamber board is grateful to have a business like Hallie Nutrition in the Chippewa Valley community.
“On behalf of every one of us at the board and all of our employees, we hope to be regular visitors here at this business and hope for it to be successful,” Lane said. “We are glad they’re providing this resource in terms of this space for the village of Lake Hallie. We wish them good luck and thanks again for investing in the community.”
Starck said the message she hopes to communicate to the community is eating healthy is extremely important and shouldn’t be overlooked. She said 80 percent of being healthy can be attributed to nutrition and 20 percent of it is fitness. She said “you can’t outwork a bad diet.”
Going forward Starck said the goals for Hallie Nutrition are to first establish a successful storefront and home buying consumer base, but then spreading the nutritious products and knowledge is the goal on the horizon.
“In the future I’d love to open another club up in a different location,” Starck said. “I’m hoping I can get a few more wellness coaches to come into the club and help promote. Then hopefully one of them will want to open their own club, so we’re hoping to reach as many people as we can going forward.”
For more information on the products offered by Hallie Nutrition as well as their business hours, you can visit their Facebook page.
