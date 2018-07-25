The Chippewa Falls Police Department grew by one this week, but is also preparing to lose another officer in August, Chief Matt Kelm said Wednesday, as high turnover continues to be a problem for the department.
Joan Mattheisen, a former Chippewa County Sheriff’s deputy and part-time patrol officer for the Lake Hallie Police Department, was sworn in by Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs Monday morning in a ceremony at the courthouse.
A 2014 UW-Eau Claire criminal justice graduate and a Chippewa Valley Technical College police academy graduate, Mattheisen, originally from St. Cloud, Minn., said the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the surrounding area felt like a good fit.
“I think it’s a great department. I’ve done a lot of things with the Chippewa Falls Police Department while I was working for the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office,” Mattheisen said. “I just think it’s such a great department; they really are family I’ve noticed amongst the officers and staff. That was something that was such a huge draw.”
The addition of Mattheisen puts the total number of officers for the CFPD at 23, but as an officer prepares to leave this August, Kelm said the department will be down to 22 officers and searching for another.
Realistically, he added, that number could stretch even lower, as new officers prepare for their job through on-site training after being sworn in, limiting their force during that period.
Ideally, Kelm said the department would have four more officers for its patrol shifts — a sector Kelm said gets priority in hiring — adding one officer to each shift.
“I realize that’s a significant cost,” Kelm said. “Even two officers would allow us to put on an extra officer every day during that higher crime period.”
Higher crime periods, Kelm said, range from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Past patrol and for future conversations, Kelm added that with only one school resource officer and a large number of schools in the department’s jurisdiction, the addition of another officer to help monitor other schools would also be beneficial.
In general, Kelm said Wednesday, the department is seeing quality candidates that would fit in with the department, but the number of applicants has dropped. It’s a problem he said he knows other departments are also facing.
Kelm recently told the Chippewa Falls City Council about his concerns with the department’s vacancies and high turnover rate.
He told the council the department used to receive150 to 200 applicants for a job, whereas now, it sees an average of 35.
Lower payment rates than surrounding communities and a statewide historically low unemployment rate are creating pickier candidates the department must compete for, Kelm said.
A jump in drug and mental health calls, Klem told the council, and the turnover are stretching the department’s coverage of the city. The high percentage of new officers creates a young, energetic department, Kelm added, but general experience is lacking as the younger officers are still learning.
Robert Billen, sworn in on April 23, and Michael Fliehr, sworn in on May 22 to become the department’s 23rd officer at the time, are in the middle of or are completing their department training.
Mattheisen, sworn in on Monday, began her training Tuesday.
Mattheisen said she has already began diving into her new position, saying that the work is already hands-on and full of plenty of homework. The training includes arrest and tactical work, firearm practice and other various in the field and on paper work.
“They told me right away it’s going to be rigorous,” Mattheisen said.
Her experience working in the Chippewa County Jail as a sheriff’s deputy, working in the Huber program, part-time work in Lake Hallie and internship with the Division of Criminal Investigation has helped her learn more about the community she will be serving, Mattheisen said, adding that her work in the jail taught her about effective communication with a variety of people.
Regardless of her experience, Mattheisen said a big draw toward the CFPD for her was the training and tools the department offered to her — along with the support she has noticed from the community.
“(I) think the training was… way ahead of the curve, training and commitment. (The) community support, that is tied to that…” Mattheisen said. “I just think they’re 10 steps ahead of other places in just in general.”
And in terms of comfort in her community, Mattheisen said the Chippewa Valley just feels right — and she’s sure others would feel the same.
“I think this police department will completely embrace you as an officer and as a family,” Mattheisen said. “(It was a) huge draw for myself, and my parents feel a lot of comfort in this police department… When people say they have your back, they have your back on the road and off the road.”
Learn more about Kelm’s presentation to the city council at https://tinyurl.com/y94vdksa.
Herald reporter Sarah Seifert contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.