The Jim Falls Lions Club is making a permanent change to the landscape of this weekend’s 58th annual Sturgeon Fest.
A club member thinks it’s much needed.
The Lions Club has built a wheelchair-accessible viewing deck for people on wheels to get a top-notch view of the demolition derby and truck pull arena.
Sturgeon Fest kicks off 3 p.m. Friday in Anson Park, 12848 County Highway S, Jim Falls, with an arts sale and beer garden. At 6 p.m., gates will open for the first of the weekend’s two demolition derbies.
The permanent viewing deck hosts 12 to 15 wheelchairs comfortably, said club member Jason Zwiefelhofer of Jim Falls.
The Lions Club – which organizes and stages the festival every year – installs wheelchair ramps at houses in the community. But this year, club members wanted to integrate that into the festival, Zwiefelhofer said.
Many people sit on bleachers to watch the truck pull and demo derby, two of the festival’s big draws.
But people with wheelchairs might have a hard time seeing the action.
“We do see a need for it,” the Jim Falls native said. “We always have some families that are trying to make a weekend out of it, and so we just thought we’d make it a little easier for them.”
Lions Club members put three to four hours a day for several weeks into the construction.
But the annual end-of-summer festival isn’t just about mud, engines and tractor wheels.
Saturday brings a 10 a.m. canoe race, all-day inflatables for children, a charcoal chicken dinner starting at 11 a.m., a truck pull at 7 p.m. and free live music from band Royal Flush at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday brings much of the same, with a 12 p.m. Sturgeon Fest parade, another demolition derby at 4 p.m. and live music from band Schuh Fly at 8:30 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free, though truck pull and derby tickets cost $12 for adults, $6 for youth and free for children 6 and under.
Zwiefelhofer is a Sturgeon Fest veteran, and remembers the parade and the festival’s iconic chicken dinner in the park most fondly.
“I’m 34 and I can’t think of a year I’ve missed it,” he said.
For Sturgeon Fest updates, visit the Jim Falls Lions Club Facebook page: facebook.com/JimFallsLions.
