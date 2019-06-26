Prevea Health recently announced Dr. Hung Nguyen, a psychiatrist, is now seeing patients at the Prevea Medical Services Building, located at 2449 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls.
Dr. Nguyen provides psychiatric assessment and medication management for depression, anxiety and psychotic disorders as well as treatment for substance use disorders, including medication-assisted treatment. Dr. Nguyen joins a team of providers at the Prevea Medical Services Building dedicated to treating substance use disorders. They include: Dr. Paul Ippel, Dr. Jill Hasenberg and Kristi Burdick, DNP.
“It is my goal to optimize my patient’s lifestyle in terms of work, school and relationships. I help guide them through the process while encouraging them to be actively involved in their treatment plan," said Dr. Nguyen.
Dr. Nguyen graduated medical school from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in the Cayman Islands, and completed residency at West Virginia University Hospital and the University of Connecticut Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling 715-717-5825.
