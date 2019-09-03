The new school year is underway, and changes to some of the area’s schools are nearing completion.
The 2019-20 school year began classes Tuesday morning with thousands of kids and young adults in the Chippewa Valley returning to class. Although many students didn’t see significant changes in terms of scenery at their school, a number of Chippewa Falls schools are seeing construction workers join the student body for a few months.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School is under construction, with developments at the property continuing during fall classes. Chi-Hi student Alex Klevgard said the construction is a little distracting, but he’s glad the school is being updated.
“It’s a bit unusual to see so much construction equipment and workers at school,” Klevgard said. “The building needs it, though. It is pretty old, so finally getting part of it updated is cool to see. It’ll be nice once it is finally done.”
Construction at Chippewa Falls Middle School is also impacting the new school year, with a large number of vehicles, equipment and workers on the grounds helping add onto the school, finish a new parking lot and make other additions to the property.
The last of the three locations, a new Stillson Elementary School in Lafayette, is on schedule and construction will continue through the summer of 2020 with a planned opening in the fall of 2020 for the 2020-21 school year.
Business manager Chad Trowbridge said the new Stillson Elementary School location has all of its foundations and footings done, and they’re setting up structural steel including plumbing and other facilities.
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved with 53% of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School and making additions and improvements to the existing middle and high school structures.
The building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site the current location is built upon. The 30-acre increase will yield more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more.
The rest of the funds will be used at the middle and high schools. The middle school will use the allocated funds to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and other various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
While construction is still underway and students at Chi-Hi, Chippewa Falls Middle School and the current Stillson Elementary location haven’t been able to utilize the new facilities, work is still on schedule, and once they’ve settled back into their academic routine, new facilities will be just around the corner.
