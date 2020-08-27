New Stillson Elementary School construction finished, ready for 2020 school year

The updated Stillson Elementary School building is part of a districtwide referendum to improve multiple locations.

In early 2018, a $65 million referendum received 53% of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School and make additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School buildings.

Construction workers and administration broke ground on the location in mid-May 2019 and finished the project on schedule with few coronavirus-induced delays, district business manager Chad Trowbridge said.

“COVID-19 had a bit of an effect on some of the things we were waiting for, but they’re all here now so they didn’t affect the opening of the school,” Trowbridge said. “All-in-all, we didn’t experience many delays due to the pandemic because of a few minor ones of the supply end of things.”

While construction inside and outside of the building is completed besides a few finishing aspects (painting, assembly of items, etc.) the students and staff will not be able to utilize all of the new resources upon day one of classes.