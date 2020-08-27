New Stillson Elementary School construction finished, ready for 2020 school year

Area elementary students now have a new building to call home.
The new Stillson Elementary School location in Lafayette is finished and will be open for students’ return to campus next week for the 2020-21 school year.
Stillson Elementary is now sitting on a 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the six-acre site the former building is built on.
The 30-acre increase means more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more. The new facility features a new full-court gymnasium, cafeteria, multiple athletic fields, multiple playground areas, a music room, an art room and a host of state-of-the-art amenities for the children.
Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Holmes said seeing the community invest in this project is a sign that Chippewa Falls cares about the quality of education it offers students.
“Based on my past experiences as an administrator, anything new like this that modernizes settings for kids, they absolutely respond well to,” Holmes said. “I think the kids, parents, community and teachers here will benefit from it. It definitely is an indication that education is an important thing to the city of Chippewa Falls. It will do a lot of good for a lot of people for a long period of time.”
The updated Stillson Elementary School building is part of a districtwide referendum to improve multiple locations.
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum received 53% of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School and make additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School buildings.
Construction workers and administration broke ground on the location in mid-May 2019 and finished the project on schedule with few coronavirus-induced delays, district business manager Chad Trowbridge said.
“COVID-19 had a bit of an effect on some of the things we were waiting for, but they’re all here now so they didn’t affect the opening of the school,” Trowbridge said. “All-in-all, we didn’t experience many delays due to the pandemic because of a few minor ones of the supply end of things.”
While construction inside and outside of the building is completed besides a few finishing aspects (painting, assembly of items, etc.) the students and staff will not be able to utilize all of the new resources upon day one of classes.
In accordance with COVID-19 safety protocol, the art room, music rooms, library and gymnasium will not be in use for the foreseeable future until they can be made as safe as possible against the spread of the coronavirus.
Trowbridge said the process was a smooth one and the district is eagerly anticipating students walking through the new Stillson doors and continuing down the path of their educational careers.
“I thought the process went well,” Trowbridge said. “It was well coordinated, it was well organized and it was on schedule. It’s tremendously exciting to see it all come together and we can’t wait for the community to see it. COVID-19 might slow that down a bit, but we’re excited and thankful to have the opportunity to provide a space like this for our kids.”
