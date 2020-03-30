New troopers join State Patrol
New troopers join State Patrol

A trooper from Chippewa Falls is part of a class of 42 new Wisconsin State patrol officers who recently completed 26 weeks of training at the State Patrol Academy.

Cody Rahn completed training as part of the 65th class to graduate from the academy, located at Fort McCoy. Rahn has been assigned to patrol Jefferson County.

Gov. Tony Evers congratulated the graduating class, saying: “The ongoing public health emergency is a powerful reminder of the important and life-saving services provided by our emergency responders. These new state troopers, along with all those who serve in uniform, deserve our full gratitude and support.”

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson emphasized the importance of safe movement of people and commerce. “The men and women of the Wisconsin State Patrol are at the forefront of that mission and we’re very thankful for their dedication and service,” he said.

