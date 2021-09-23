New warming house/bathroom nearly complete in Irvine Park

The $654,000 project will allow for the facility to be open year-round for skiing and snowshoeing enthusiasts who use the 3.5-mile trails that loop through the woods in the western half of Irvine Park.

Demolition of the aging bathroom building occurred in May. The new facility is closer to the road entering Flag Hill, located in the southwest corner of Irvine Park. Attached to the new building is a 30- by 60-foot pavilion, with an exterior wall that includes a shelf and outlets so people can plug in food-serving machines. New tables also will be purchased.

“The building is looking really sharp out there,” said Chippewa Falls Parks Director John Jimenez. “It looks fantastic. It was important to make it available year-round. I know it’s a high-traffic area. It’s transforming Flag Hill into an area that is open and inviting.”

The interior includes a foyer where people can sit down, warm up and put on their boots or ski equipment, explained Dick Hebert, the prior park director who retired in March. The old bathroom building was only open May through October because it didn’t have adequate plumbing, and it had reached the end of its useful lifespan.

The Joas family has provided an undisclosed donation to have naming rights on the building; Jimenez said the exact name hasn’t been finalized. While the size of the donation isn’t public, Jimenez told the park board this month that with the donation, they now have $181,000 available for purchasing new playground equipment and other improvements in the area.

Jimenez said he anticipates installing the new playground equipment in 2022, before the aging equipment is removed.

Early estimates had the project at $700,000, so Jimenez is thrilled it came in under budget. At the meeting this month, the board agreed to spend an additional $9,677 to install electric, handicap-accessible doors that can be opened by pushing a button. The project is expected to be paid off in two or three years.

In fall 2019, the Park Board worked with Ayres Associates to create a master plan for redeveloping that entire area of the park, which called for everything from relocating parking lots, replacing all the pavilions and shelters, refurbishing the stairs that are built into the bluff, and installing new playground equipment. To do every aspect of the master plan will cost $2 million.

“Everything up there will be gone in 20 years,” Hebert said. “The buildings are past their life expectancy. (New buildings and features) will be there a long time, and we wanted to make sure they are in the right spot.”

The Parks Board receives money from an Irvine Park Endowment Fund, as well as the Thorpe Foundation family endowment. The Thorpe donation led to the construction of the welcome center/small animals building. Hebert said the Thorpe family has pledged up to $375,000 toward the overall project.

