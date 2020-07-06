'Newsies' coming to Fairgrounds stage

“It will offer a different kind of experience,” Marek said. “It will be a chance to do a live play in a different way. It’s cool for those who are missing arts and theater. Even if it rains, the show must go on.”

Volk said it made sense to have the show move outdoors for safety of the public.

“And a play, you aren’t rushing to the stage,” Volk said. “People sit back and relax and enjoy it.”

The musical also will likely be available as a livestream for those who are concerned about attending large gatherings, Volk added.

Volk said he is working with one of the nonprofit groups to have them open the permanent food stand on the grounds, and he filed a request with the Chippewa Falls City Council for a temporary beer and wine license; the council will review that request. Volk said he won’t necessarily have alcohol for sale that night, but he wanted that option available.

In 2016, the fairgrounds constructed a new, permanent stage costing $250,000, and added a larger, newer $100,000 grandstand that seats about 3,000 patrons. It is one of the main reasons Volk was able to land such acts as the Beach Boys in 2017, country singer Martina McBride in 2018, and country duo Big & Rich last year.