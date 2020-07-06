'Newsies' coming to Fairgrounds stage

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is bringing its latest production on the road, and outdoors.
“Newsies,” a musical set in New York at the turn of the century, will be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds July 22-24. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
“We’ve been in rehearsal since June 1,” ECCT executive director Wayne Marek said. “The Pablo Center isn’t open yet, and the decision was made to pursue different venues. We’ve worked with the fairgrounds for many years on events. It seems like a logical location because it has a covered stage and plenty of space. It also allows for social distancing on stage.”
Rusty Volk, the fair’s executive director, said this will be the first play ever held on the new stage. Volk estimates attendance could be 200 to 300 each night, with social distancing policies in place.
“We’re trying to think outside the box of what we can do here,” Volk said. “It’s a beautiful setting. Why not have numerous events here? Let’s use our space as best we can.”
Because of the pandemic, four different productions, totaling 21 performances, were canceled between March and May, Marek said.
Marek said there are 41 total performers in “Newsies,” along with just a handful of behind-the-scenes workers. He is excited for the public to come out and see it.
“It will offer a different kind of experience,” Marek said. “It will be a chance to do a live play in a different way. It’s cool for those who are missing arts and theater. Even if it rains, the show must go on.”
Volk said it made sense to have the show move outdoors for safety of the public.
“And a play, you aren’t rushing to the stage,” Volk said. “People sit back and relax and enjoy it.”
The musical also will likely be available as a livestream for those who are concerned about attending large gatherings, Volk added.
Volk said he is working with one of the nonprofit groups to have them open the permanent food stand on the grounds, and he filed a request with the Chippewa Falls City Council for a temporary beer and wine license; the council will review that request. Volk said he won’t necessarily have alcohol for sale that night, but he wanted that option available.
In 2016, the fairgrounds constructed a new, permanent stage costing $250,000, and added a larger, newer $100,000 grandstand that seats about 3,000 patrons. It is one of the main reasons Volk was able to land such acts as the Beach Boys in 2017, country singer Martina McBride in 2018, and country duo Big & Rich last year.
While the stage is designed for concerts, Volk said it made sense to look at using it for plays and musicals as well.
“I envisioned you could use it for all types of assembly,” Volk said.
Volk also is excited to be hosting the “Fair Food Shindig” this weekend on the fairgrounds, with five food concession stands opening to serve typical fair offerings.
