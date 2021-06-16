Next steps in Fr. Altman controversy unclear as he raises nearly $700k in support

A rally and fundraiser is also scheduled later this month, hosted by Alpha News, the Minnesota-based, far-right group that has featured Altman in several videos. Ticket holders to the rally will have a “private dinner” with Altman prior to the event, which is also being live streamed.

Critics of Altman have similarly garnered thousands of signatures on online petitions calling for his removal.

It’s unclear if Altman continues to give sermons and preside over St. James the Less pending the resignation request, but videos and audio of services appear to show him giving sermons the last few Sundays.

Altman’s rhetoric has reached audiences around the world and has caused a divide in the religious community, with many Catholics flocking to his support while others separate themselves from the priest.

Other reporting shows that priests requested to resign or removed from active ministry still remain ordained, a separate action than the “loss of clerical state,” or laicization, which removes someone as a member of the clergy rather than from employment.