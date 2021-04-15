 Skip to main content
Nine new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday in Chippewa County
Nine new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced nine new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,258 countywide to date (less than 70 cases currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 29,786 negative coronavirus tests and 246 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 648,000 cases of COVID-19 (a one-day increase of 1,003 cases) and 7,402 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of eight lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

