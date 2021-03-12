 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 11 deaths statewide
0 comments
top story

Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 11 deaths statewide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 7,110 to-date countywide (less than 60 currently active). There were no new coronavirus-related deaths announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 28,782 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County and 226 total hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 568,743 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,162 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one-day increase of 11 lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes according to their death certificates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beth Lynn Prosecky
Obituaries

Beth Lynn Prosecky

SPARTA, Wis. — Beth Lynn Prosecky, 65, of Sparta died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home. She was born March 3, 1955, to Reed and Mary Anne (M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News