Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 11 deaths statewide

Chippewa County announced nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 7,110 to-date countywide (less than 60 currently active). There were no new coronavirus-related deaths announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,782 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County and 226 total hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 568,743 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,162 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one-day increase of 11 lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes according to their death certificates.