Due to continued blizzard conditions in western Wisconsin and the fact that many counties will be pulling plows off the roads, the Chippewa Herald will not have a Monday print edition.
The latest news and sports can be found at Chippewa.com.
Tuesday's print edition will be a combo edition with additional pages.
