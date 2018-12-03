The U.S. Postal Service will not offer mail delivery on Wednesday as it joins other federal agencies in observing a day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.
That means there will not be a print edition of the Chippewa Herald for Wednesday, Dec. 5. The next print edition will be Thursday, Dec. 6.
Breaking news and local updates will be posted online at chippewa.com, and the Herald office will be open. Customer service can be reached at 1-866-735-5631.
