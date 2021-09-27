 Skip to main content
No COVID-19 related deaths in Chippewa County over the weekend

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced nine new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 9,339 countywide to date (789 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Monday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 105 lives lost.

There have now been 34,971 negative coronavirus tests administered and 376 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 794,000 active cases of COVID-19 and 8,794 coronavirus related deaths statewide to date. 415 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

