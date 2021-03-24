No COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin Wednesday, nine new cases in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced nine new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,160 to-date (less than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,066 negative coronavirus tests administered in Chippewa County and 235 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 countywide to-date (two individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 573,740 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,241 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one-day increase of zero lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.