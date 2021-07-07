No COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin Wednesday

Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,519 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,371 negative coronavirus tests administered and 301 total individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 678,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 45 active cases) and 8,144 individuals have died statewide to date due to complications from coronavirus (no COVID-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours). Of the deceased, 214 died from causes other than COVID-19, according to their death certificates.