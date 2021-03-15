No COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend in Chippewa County, four new cases Monday

Chippewa County announced four new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,120 countywide to-date (less than 50 currently active). No new deaths were announced Monday or throughout the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County coronavirus death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,878 negative COVID-19 tests and 226 hospitalizations (two currently hospitalized) countywide to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 569,773 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,178 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of zero). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.