No injuries, several homes and buildings damaged during storms Tuesday evening in Village of Cadott

No one was injured but several buildings were damaged in the village of Cadott Tuesday evening during a storm that passed through Chippewa County.
The storm caused damage to a number of homes and buildings in the village, including St. John's Lutheran Church and St. Rose of Lima Church and the Cadott school where a gymnasium suffered roof damage and the baseball field had significant damage to the dugout and scoreboards.
Several power poles were knocked down during the storm, but Cadott Chief of Police Louis Eslinger said at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday all power had been restored.
"Right now Chippewa Valley Electric is out working on most of the poles," Eslinger said Wednesday morning. "Most of them were snapped and they just did a band-aid last night so they could get the power on just to see where we're at and today they're replacing power poles, but we do have power."
Cleanup crews were focusing on Maple, Pine and Elm streets to help clean up the debris as of Wednesday morning.
Those wishing to help in the cleanup after the storms in Cadott can report to the Cadott Fire Station at 436 E. Hartford St.
A brush and debris site from tornado damage has been established at 24644 67th Ave. in Cadott, located just west of the intersection of County Trunk X/67th Ave. (north of the railroad tracks).
Absolutely no building materials are allowed at the debris site including construction materials, treated and untreated lumber. Use caution and drive slowly when in the area and utility, railroad crews and emergency responders are involved in cleanup.
Volunteers are asked not to go directly to the damaged area. Volunteers should bring a face mask, gloves, work boots, long pants, lunch and water with them and report to the registration area at the fire hall.
Unaccompanied minors will not be able to assist with cleanup efforts due to safety and liability concerns. If volunteer groups bring a completed roster, it will help expedite the registration process. Rick's Halfway Bar in Cadott will be hosting a lunch for all volunteers on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.
Debris must be separated (metal, glass construction, materials and brush). Donations of clothing are not needed. Other donations such as bottled water should be dropped off at the Cadott Fire Department.
Caution and care is strongly recommended when operating chainsaws and other equipment. Often more people are injured during cleanup efforts than were injured a storm. Numerous power lines are down, always assume that down lines are energized.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.