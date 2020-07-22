No injuries, several homes and buildings damaged during storms Tuesday evening in Village of Cadott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured but several buildings were damaged in the village of Cadott Tuesday evening during a storm that passed through Chippewa County.

The storm caused damage to a number of homes and buildings in the village, including St. John's Lutheran Church and St. Rose of Lima Church and the Cadott school where a gymnasium suffered roof damage and the baseball field had significant damage to the dugout and scoreboards.

Several power poles were knocked down during the storm, but Cadott Chief of Police Louis Eslinger said at approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday all power had been restored.

"Right now Chippewa Valley Electric is out working on most of the poles," Eslinger said Wednesday morning. "Most of them were snapped and they just did a band-aid last night so they could get the power on just to see where we're at and today they're replacing power poles, but we do have power."

Cleanup crews were focusing on Maple, Pine and Elm streets to help clean up the debris as of Wednesday morning.

Those wishing to help in the cleanup after the storms in Cadott can report to the Cadott Fire Station at 436 E. Hartford St.