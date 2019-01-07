Despite increased testing, DNR officials haven’t found an increased presence of chronic wasting disease in the Chippewa Valley.
In spring of 2018, the first confirmed case of CWD was found in Eau Claire County in a sick 2-year-old doe, triggering multi-year ban on feeding and baiting in Eau Claire County and neighboring Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin and Trempealeau counties.
Bill Hogseth, a wildlife biologist for the Wisconsin DNR, said that in response the DNR will focus on testing more and more deer.
“It kind of kicked us into gear to offer more testing,” Hogseth said.
In 2018, the first deer hunting season since the discovery of the deer, the DNR increased testing to about 200 deer in Chippewa County, up from about 50 the previous year.
It also widely expanded the options for testing, with locations in Bloomer, Stanley, Chippewa Falls, New Auburn, Cornell and Eau Claire, when previously hunters had to take deer into Eau Claire to have them tested.
“We tried to expand the options for hunters,” Hogseth said.
Despite the increase, no CWD positive deer have been found in the area, and there hadn’t been any found in testing prior to finding the sick deer in Eau Claire County.
In 2018, 1,618 deer were tested for the disease in the six-county area but testing turned up no positive results.
There are plans to continue testing in the coming years to try to gain more information to understand where the sick deer came from.
Hogseth said they did not have any indication it was from a deer farm, but the DNR doesn't have a clear indication yet how it became sick, which they believe it had been for most of its life.
“We were surprised as everyone else was when that deer tested positive,” Hogseth said. “We still see the need to test more.”
The DNR also continued localized testing in the area the deer was found in the town of Brunswick.
There's also a new advisory organization in the area. The Chippewa Valley Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Team consists of a community member from each county and has met three times so far to provide recommendations to the DNR and take public comment.
The team will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Rock Creek Town Hall in Rock Falls.
In addition to public comment and DNR staff will be on hand to provide information and talk about their next planned steps.
According to the DNR there are 55 CWD affected counties in Wisconsin with the highest concentration of wild deer testing positive for CWD in southwest Wisconsin in the areas of Iowa, Richland, Sauk and Dane counties.
