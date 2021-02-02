No new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County Tuesday, first time in months

For the first time many months, Chippewa County announced no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, leaving the total number of positive cases at 6,833 county-wide (273 currently active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, keeping the death toll at 80 individuals.

There have now been 26,966 negative COVID-19 test results in Chippewa County and 205 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (five currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 544,071 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (16,322 currently active) and 6,439 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one-day increase of two).