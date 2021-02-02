 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County Tuesday, first time in months
0 comments
top story

No new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County Tuesday, first time in months

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

For the first time many months, Chippewa County announced no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, leaving the total number of positive cases at 6,833 county-wide (273 currently active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, keeping the death toll at 80 individuals.

There have now been 26,966 negative COVID-19 test results in Chippewa County and 205 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (five currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 544,071 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (16,322 currently active) and 6,439 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one-day increase of two).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Elections Commission on Dominion Voting Systems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News