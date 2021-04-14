No new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in Chippewa County, 10 statewide deaths

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,249 countywide to date (less than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.
There have now been 29,733 negative coronavirus tests and 244 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”
Wisconsin has now seen 647,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (a one-day increase of 1,125 cases) and 7,394 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 10 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.