No new coronavirus related deaths over the weekend in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced 30 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 10,312 countywide to date (588 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 112 lives lost.

There have now been 36,143 negative coronavirus tests administered and 424 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (11 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 855,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 5,213 active cases) and 9,162 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 21 lives lost). 500 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.