No new county COVID-19 cases announced Friday

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,822 countywide to date (128 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 32,112 negative coronavirus tests administered and 322 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (12 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 703,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 1,661 active cases) and 8,317 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of three lives lost). 250 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.