No new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Chippewa County

Chippewa County announced there were no new active COVID-19 cases added on Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,405 countywide to date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Monday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,727 negative coronavirus tests and 269 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 670,000 cases of COVID-19 and 7,712 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (no deaths in the past 24 hours). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.