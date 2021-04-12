No new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Monday, death toll holds steady over weekend

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,222 countywide to-date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Monday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 29,659 negative coronavirus tests and 243 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 646,000 cases of coronavirus statewide to-date (less than 8,000 currently active) and 7,381 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to-date (a one day increase of one life lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.