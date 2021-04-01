 Skip to main content
No new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Thursday, 23 statewide deaths
Chippewa County did not announce any new COVID-19 cases Thursday and retracted one previously thought to be a positive case from Wednesday, lowering the total positive cases to 7,182 countywide to date (less than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,324 negative coronavirus tests and 237 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 637,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (less than 6,500 currently active) and 7,316 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 23 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

