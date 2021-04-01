No new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Thursday, 23 statewide deaths

Chippewa County did not announce any new COVID-19 cases Thursday and retracted one previously thought to be a positive case from Wednesday, lowering the total positive cases to 7,182 countywide to date (less than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 29,324 negative coronavirus tests and 237 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 637,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (less than 6,500 currently active) and 7,316 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 23 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.