No new COVID-19 cases Monday in Chippewa County, zero deaths over the weekend

Chippewa County did not announce any new active cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Monday (fewer than 30 active cases locally). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Monday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,105 negative coronavirus test results and 285 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations countywide to date (no individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 675,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date and 7,954 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.