No new COVID-19 cases reported at Menomonie school district; will allow select fans at sporting events

“We think this is the safest and best way for people to take in these games,” Zydowsky said. “We really appreciate the desire for parents to be there and we wish we could just let everyone come across the board like other schools are doing, but we have to remember that our rosters are bigger than some of these other schools and it isn’t a direct comparison. We feel we have a plan that is as safe as possible and we have the health department’s consent.”

As it stands, Gov. Evers mandatory mask order is set to expire on Sept. 28, and the Menomonie School District is preparing to tackle this issue if the order is not extended at the state level.

“At this point we plan to continue following the governor’s mask order when it expires,” Zydowsky said. “My personal opinion is masks are a very important piece to our safety efforts and masks need to continue to be an important aspect going forward. Visiting our schools and talking to our staff members, I do believe there are things about the governor’s order that could be modified if it does not get extended. I believe there are things we can put in place to be a little less restrictive than what we are currently doing.”