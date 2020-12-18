 Skip to main content
No new COVID-19 deaths reported, 34 new active cases
No new COVID-19 deaths reported, 34 new active cases

COVID-19
Chippewa County reported 34 new confirmed active cases of COVID-19 Friday, but no additional coronavirus related deaths. This brings Chippewa County’s total positive cases to 5,572 to-date (557 currently active) and leaves the death toll at 63 lives lost.

The county has now collected administered 24,360 negative test results and hospitalized 165 people due to complications with COVID-19 (eight currently hospitalized).

The state of Wisconsin now sits at 451,574 cases of COVID-19 to-date (40,642 currently being considered active) and 4,566 individuals have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 2020 (a one-day increase of 67).

Concerned about COVID-19?

