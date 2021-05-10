No new COVID-19 related deaths in Chippewa County over the weekend

Chippewa County announced one new active case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,371 countywide to date (fewer than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,526 negative coronavirus tests and 261 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 666,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 339 active cases) and 7,652 individuals have passed due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.