No one was injured during a school bus accident north of Chippewa Falls Thursday.
A bus carrying 4-year-old kindergarten students went into the ditch at about 11:45 a.m. at 136th Street north of Hwy. 124 in the town of Eagle Point, according to a press releases from the Chippewa County Emergency Management and Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
The sheriff's office received a call at 11:40 a.m. from Ojibwa Golf & Bowl of a bus owned by Chippewa Yellow Bus tipping onto its side. There was eight children on the bus, according to Sheriff James Kowalczyk
You have free articles remaining.
Another bus was sent to transport the children and parents were contacted. School superintendent Dr. Heidi Eilopoulous and Fire Chief Lee Douglas escorted the students to their afternoon sites and the school district is offering on-site counseling support.
The a tow truck pulled from bus from the ditch and the scene was cleared at about 2:30 p.m., Kowalczyk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.