Due to the frigid cold temperatures and for the safety of its drivers, ProVyro has cancelled the Chippewa Falls recycling routes for Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31.
According to an email from Chippewa Falls city clerk Bridget Givens, ProVyro is asking residents to keep recycling inside this week. Since the next pickup won't be until Feb. 14-15, residents can bag up any extra recycling and set it next to the container for the next scheduled pickup.
Those with questions can call ProVyro at 715-513-6686 or visit the website at ProVyro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.