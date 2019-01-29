Try 1 month for 99¢

Due to the frigid cold temperatures and for the safety of its drivers, ProVyro has cancelled the Chippewa Falls recycling routes for Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31.

According to an email from Chippewa Falls city clerk Bridget Givens, ProVyro is asking residents to keep recycling inside this week. Since the next pickup won't be until Feb. 14-15, residents can bag up any extra recycling and set it next to the container for the next scheduled pickup.

Those with questions can call ProVyro at 715-513-6686 or visit the website at ProVyro.com.

