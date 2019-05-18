With Memorial Day near, it’s a great time to salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.
The Chippewa Herald’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to salute a veteran.
We invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve. To nominate, go to www.chippewa.com/contests.
We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.
Nominations will close June 16.
A panel will review all nominations and select 10 heroes who deserve a special salute.
The Herald’s Stories of Honor program is sponsored by BBQ Express/Eagles Club.
Our coverage of each hero will include a half-page story and photo each Saturday, plus a Facebook Live interview with each honoree and a video tribute of each hero.
All of that coverage will be featured at chippewa.com until Veterans Day, when our 2020 Stories of Honor program begins.
In August, the Herald will bring those heroes together for a special event, and the Herald will publish a special section to honor those veterans.
