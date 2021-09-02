Non-trad student goes all-in on education at CVTC

In 2015, he started filling out paperwork for a visa to enter the U.S., but it was slow going.

“The process of immigration is not easy,” Abdullah said. “The waitlist and clearance and security checks – it took four years. It was worth it.

“If you work hard on something, at the end, you will get it. You need to show you are hardworking, and you have to be patient and work through it.”

Like many CVTC students, Abdullah already had an impressive educational and work history under his belt when he began the automation program earlier this year.

He had a degree in mechanical engineering. He knows at least four languages fluently but still participated in CVTC’s free English Language Learning program before starting classes for his degree. He wanted to make sure he was ready.

Oh, he was ready, said Juli Baker, ELL instructor.

Zaid took ELL classes in fall 2020 and jumped into a full semester course load in spring 2021.

“It was a challenge for him, but he adapted quickly and is very successful in his program classes,” Baker said. “Zaid is eager to learn, and he’s hardworking. He welcomes a challenge and rises to it.”