Nonprofit organizations form Together Chippewa Valley to address community needs during COVID-19 crisis

A new nonprofit coalition has been formed to help the Chippewa Valley coordinate a response effort to address community needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
Together Chippewa Valley was announced on Thursday as a coalition to raise funds through a first-of-its-kind community wide-fundraising initiative with an emphasis on supporting each other’s missions to survive and thrive.
“Out of respect for individuals, businesses and other organizations that are being severely impacted in various ways and acknowledging many want to help, nonprofit organizations in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties have come together in solidarity to create one fundraising campaign that will provide essential financial support during this economic crisis,” Together Chippewa Valley stated in a press release.
The founding nonprofits of the coalition are: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Museum, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Eau Claire County Humane Association, Family Resource Center, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin and Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The organizations have combined for 224 years of service in the community while serving more than 194,000 people annually. They employ a combined 249 people, generate $7.8 million in economic impact annually in the community and purchase nearly $2 million in goods and services locally each year.
Bob’s House for Dogs, The Community Table, Chippewa Humane Association, Fierce Freedom, UCP Western Wisconsin and YMCA of the Chippewa Valley have also become members of the coalition.
“Together Chippewa Valley will work as one so the Chippewa Valley’s nonprofits can survive this crisis,” the organization said. “Together they can bring arts and social play back to our communities. Together they can care for and nurture animals and children. Together they can inspire all people to stay healthy and active. Together with help from community support, local nonprofits will remain active in our communities.”
The organization is launching a campaign to raise funds with all money raised being divided equally among the nonprofits in the coalition to be used for program and operating expenses as well as to offset losses incurred from COVID-19.
Donors can support the cause by donating online via credit card at www.togetherchippewavalley.org or by mailing a check payable to Visit Eau Claire Foundation c/o Together Chippewa Valley, 128 Graham Avenue #234, Eau Claire, WI, 54701.
