Nonprofit organizations form Together Chippewa Valley to address community needs during COVID-19 crisis

A new nonprofit coalition has been formed to help the Chippewa Valley coordinate a response effort to address community needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Together Chippewa Valley was announced on Thursday as a coalition to raise funds through a first-of-its-kind community wide-fundraising initiative with an emphasis on supporting each other’s missions to survive and thrive.

“Out of respect for individuals, businesses and other organizations that are being severely impacted in various ways and acknowledging many want to help, nonprofit organizations in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties have come together in solidarity to create one fundraising campaign that will provide essential financial support during this economic crisis,” Together Chippewa Valley stated in a press release.

The founding nonprofits of the coalition are: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Museum, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Eau Claire County Humane Association, Family Resource Center, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin and Pablo Center at the Confluence.