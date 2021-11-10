Northern Wisconsin State Fair aims to raise $5.2 million to construct five new buildings

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association has launched a capital campaign to raise $5.2 million to construct five new buildings on the fairgrounds.

Rusty Volk, the fairground’s executive director, said the feasibility study they conducted over the past two years showed it made more sense to construct several smaller buildings, side by side, instead of one large new building.

The plans call for two cattle barns ($1.11 million), a show arena/coliseum ($1.2 million), a small animal barn ($993,207), a restroom & shower building/emergency shelter ($1.35 million) and utilities/infrastructure improvements ($684,195). Savings of $98,650 are expected in the utilities, for a total of $5,248,220. Volk said they already have $2 million between cash in hand or pledges.

“This is the largest dollar-amount project we’ve ever done,” Volk said. “We’re excited. We’re confident we can get this done, with the support of our community.”

In April 2019, the large, century-old red barn collapsed from heavy snow and was razed, and most of the other barns on the grounds have outlived their useful lives.

“Ever since I took this job (in 2008), I’ve been asked, ‘What are you going to do with the barns?’” Volk said. The red barn collapse “only pressed the need.”

Chippewa Falls-based architectural firm CBS Squared is working with the fair on the project.

Volk said each of the buildings is being designed for multi-use purposes. For instance, the coliseum would be used for weddings, banquets, meetings and auctions. Volk said one of the smaller barns could be used for rentals for everything from a circus to pro wrestling shows. The shower/bathroom building will help for shows where patrons camp on-site, such as the Christian music festival Onefest, or other shows throughout the summer.

The shower/bathroom building also would be a “safe room”/emergency shelter, not just for people on the grounds, but for nearby residents in a trailer park. Volk is hopeful that if they are deemed an emergency shelter, they can obtain a FEMA grant.

“We anticipate 15 additional events with these buildings, generating another $1.5 million in revenue for the community,” Volk said. “It is the next step in how to better utilize the Northern Wisconsin State Fair to its potential here in Chippewa Falls.”

The initial plan was one large building that would be perhaps 65,000 square feet in size.

“Our feasibility study determined we needed to break that up,” Volk explained. “All the structures will be 16 feet tall. It looks like a lot of money, but when you are looking at that many buildings, it’s not.”

With the capital campaign now underway, Volk said he is focused on selling naming rights to each building.

The preliminary plans are to build the bathroom/shower building in spring 2022, and start the barn construction in the summer, with a goal to complete it in winter 2022-23. However, the fair board wants the project substantially paid for before construction begins.

“Depending on the success of the next month or so will determine how soon we start the project,” Volk said.

Two buildings along the eastern border of the fairgrounds would remain.

“We’re keeping the horse barn and the youth exhibit building,” Volk said. “Those are structurally sound.”

Volk said he wants to stress agricultural education programming at the fairgrounds, and these new buildings will provide that space. He said without that type of programming, the area is risking losing a generation of younger farmers.

In 2019, the fairgrounds hired Minneapolis-based Markin Consulting to perform the feasibility study. Markin Consulting is a national fair and fairground consulting firm.

Volk became executive director of the 56-acre fairgrounds in 2008. Prior to him assuming that role, the fairgrounds were generally used for the fair in July, Oktoberfest and just a handful of other events. Now, it is not uncommon to have multiple events booked each week from spring to fall, and the grounds has added events like SpringFest, OneFest, the Big Rig Truck Show and a fall sportsmen show.

