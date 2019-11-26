While imminent snow is on the horizon in the Chippewa Valley, a summer Chippewa Falls favorite event just announced its entertainment lineup and it is bound to appeal to many different demographics.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair, held annually in Chippewa Falls, is a five- day fair held every year featuring entertainment, exhibits and many other options including four mainstage headliners from Wednesday-Saturday at the event.
This year’s fair is slated for Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday July 12, and Tuesday morning the fair announced its diverse headliner lineup of artists.
Headlining opening night of the fair will be country music superstar, Trace Adkins.
Known for hit singles such as “I Wanna Feel Something,” “Hell Right” and “Songs About Me,” the country star is bound to appeal to many modern country fans after a recent successful collaboration with Blake Shelton propelled him back into the mainstream.
Thursday night sees a fair favorite returning to the event to provide some entertainment for the rock fans in the Chippewa Valley. Hairball is a ‘70s and ‘80s rock tribute band that lit up the fair stage last year (literally and figuratively) and will return for a second round at the fair on Thursday, July 9.
The band covers music from the likes of rock greats AC/DC, Queen, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Quiet Riot and many more while dressing like the artists they cover and in traditional ‘80s scandalous hair metal attire. It is bound to be a night of bombastic sing-along anthems.
Friday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair will see a newer artist hit the stage, Lanco.
Lanco is primarily known for its pop radio hit “Greatest Love Story,” which currently has more than 100 million views on YouTube since its 2017 release. The band has a country flair, and those who are only familiar with its large hit single may be surprised by the quality music their catalogue provides.
You have free articles remaining.
The Saturday co-headliners at the fair are classic rock legends that are teaming up to bring a night of hits to the mid-summer event.
Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult have had hits playing on radio airwaves for almost 50 years, and fans 50 years and older and those 50 years and younger will both enjoy the night of music.
Both groups have graced the Northern Wisconsin State Fair stage in the past, but never together. Those looking to get another glance at rock history in the flesh, Saturday night will be a night to remember at the fair.
For more information on the entertainment offered at the 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair, and to buy grandstand reserved seating, you can visit the Northern Wisconsin State Fair website.
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back in town through Sunday. Check out some of the Herald's best photos in this gallery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.