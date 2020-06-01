Northern Wisconsin State Fair canceled for the first time in its 123-year history

Tickets for the 2020 fair will be honored at the 2021 edition of the event, including to retained grandstand musical entertainers Trace Adkins, Hairball, LANCO, Grand Funk Railroad and Blue Oyster Cult.

During the planned week of the 2020 fair, the staff will be hosting a virtual tribute to the storied event. They plan to shine a spotlight on exhibitors, sponsors and everyone who helps make the fair a fun family event every summer.

Due to the loss in advertising revenue and planned income from the event, Volk said the fair is asking for donations to help keep the event above water.

“Each year the fair offers a plethora of family-fun activities and big-name artists known across the world,” Volk said. “From agriculture, to food, carnival rides and games, educational exhibits, vendor shows, and more, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is truly a ‘Family Affair.’ Like many other industries, the fair and festival industry has taken a severe financial hit because of this unprecedented pandemic.”

Justin Kemper, longtime attendee of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, said not being able to attend the fair this summer is disappointing but he saw it coming.