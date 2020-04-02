Northern Wisconsin State Fair remains on schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is still scheduled for July 8-12 at this time, but other events through April have all been canceled, along with the indoor events on the grounds that were scheduled in May.

Rusty Volk, the fairground’s director, said they are continuing preparations for summer events.

“Things are going as good as possible,” Volk said. “We are rescheduling as many events as we can. We continue to prepare the grounds, but we’re doing it with a skeleton crew.”

April events like Micro Wrestling, the Chi-Hi Extravaganza, the Chippewa Falls Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt and the Good Sam RV Rally have been entirely canceled.

Spring Fest Chippewa Falls, which is always held the last weekend of April, has been rescheduled for May 29 & 30.

The headliners, Chris Kroeze and Boogie & the YoYoz, are still booked for the new dates, Volk said.

The Indianhead Gun Show, which had been set for May 15-17, has been rescheduled for Sept. 25-27.

Volk said outdoor events on the grounds in May, like the Chippewa County Tree Conservation or the 4-H Horse Schooling Show, remain on the schedule because those are primarily outdoor events.