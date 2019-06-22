It’s summer festival season and Chippewa Falls received a healthy serving of the blues this weekend.
The Northwoods Blues Festival was held Friday and Saturday at the newly renovated Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls and played host to a dozen blues bands. The festival has taken place in Chippewa Falls over the past few years and prides itself on offering a diverse assortment of rock based blues bands for area residents to enjoy. This year’s lineup included national acts like Bernard Allison and Joanna Connor on Friday night and Savoy Brown Saturday night, in addition to hosting local blues artists such as Howard “Guitar” Luedtke.
Steve Rheaume, CEO of the Northwoods Blues Festival, said the festival has found its niche in the Midwestern festival marketplace by staying true to its local roots and offering a different type of live music from the many other festivals in the area, such as Rock Fest, Country Fest and Country Jam.
“If you look at all of the music festivals in this area, how many of them are actually in Chippewa Falls? Only this one,” Rheaume said. “How many of the festivals in this area are blues-oriented? Only this one. So, you can get your rock, you can get your country, but if you want the blues in this area we are the festival for you.”
Bands entertained well past daylight hours at the festival, and in addition to live music the festival offered a variety of food and merchandise options for attendees to enjoy.
A large point of emphasis at this year’s Northwoods Blues Festival was the change of venue. This past week a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the newly renovated Riverfront Park in downtown Chippewa Falls. The project, 20 years in the making, saw the construction of a new amphitheater (which was in use during the festival), and Rheaume said a smattering of festival attendees were blown away by the positive difference the change in venue made to the look and sound of the festival.
“People are really loving the new location,” Rheaume said. “They keep asking if we have a new sound guy this year and we just keep saying it’s the same sound guy just a different place. And at the end of the day it’s about the music and it’s about the sound. People are thrilled with everything this year.”
Veteran festival attendee Madeline Olson said the new venue for the festival was a welcome change and a motivating factor to mark her calendar with the Northwoods Blues Festival date in 2020.
“We’re having a great time out here,” Olson said. “We’ve come to the festival a few times the past couple years, but this venue is a step above where they’ve had it before. It’s so open and welcoming. The bands are always fun at this festival too, so I hope they continue having the festival here in the coming years. If they do, and it doesn’t rain, we’ll be there.”
The guitars may have been put away and lights may have been turned off on the 2019 Northwoods Blues Festival stage, but Rheaume said this year is just one of the first steps to making the festival a landmark event for blues and music fans in general in the Midwest.
“I love that this community has embraced our festival,” Rheaume said. “I look at this as the first step, and a really solid investment in this community for our festival. I think people are going to continue to embrace this as their festival as it's Chippewa Falls only. We’ll grow and we don’t have to be huge. We just want to continue to be able to put it on and support the blues at the end of the day.”
