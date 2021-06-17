Northwoods Blues Festival returns to Chippewa Falls this weekend

The blues is ready to bring bliss back to the Chippewa Valley.
The Northwoods Blues Festival, a local blues/rock musical festival which began in 2012, is set to make its return to Riverfront Park in downtown Chippewa Falls this Friday and Saturday.
The 2020 festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event is returning for two full days of blues-laden music for the first time since 2019. One-day tickets are $40 at the gate and two-day general admission tickets are $70.
This year’s Northwoods Blues Festival features some of the most prolific talent in blues music, including headlining performances from Toronzo Cannon, Southern Hospitality, Curtis Salgado, Cash Box Kings, Ivy Ford, The Ghost Town Blues Band and a performance from local favorite Howard Guitar Luedtke and Blue Max.
Steve Rheaume, CEO of the Northwoods Blues Festival, said being able to maintain the same lineup originally scheduled to perform in 2020 for this year’s event was essential to offering the same quality experience fans were expecting from the postponed pandemic era festival.
“It was disappointing at the time, because we had put together what we thought was the best lineup we’ve ever had,” Rheaume said. “I know we probably say that every year, but we just keep raising the bar for the quality of talent we have. But we tempered that disappointment by talking to every artist and got them all to roll over their commitment from 2020 to 2021. Maintaining the same lineup is a big accomplishment for us.”
With dozens of blues rock musicians set to hit the stage this Friday and Saturday, Rheaume said the performers are ready to get back on stage, many of which this will be the first festival they’ve played in nearly two years.
“There is a lot of built up excitement right now,” Rheaume said. “The pandemic has been really tough on musicians, so this is extraordinary for them. They’ve been forced to give up a piece of themselves while this has been going on, so they’re looking at this festival as a tremendous opportunity to get back out there and recapture that part of their lives.”
Also featured at the 2021 Northwoods Blues Festival will be side stage acts in between main stage performers, food/drink trucks for concessions and a host of other vendors prepared to deliver a unique blues festival environment.
For more information on this year’s Northwoods Blues Festival, visit the festival website at https://www.northwoodsbluesfest.com/.