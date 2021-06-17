Northwoods Blues Festival returns to Chippewa Falls this weekend

The blues is ready to bring bliss back to the Chippewa Valley.

The Northwoods Blues Festival, a local blues/rock musical festival which began in 2012, is set to make its return to Riverfront Park in downtown Chippewa Falls this Friday and Saturday.

The 2020 festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event is returning for two full days of blues-laden music for the first time since 2019. One-day tickets are $40 at the gate and two-day general admission tickets are $70.

This year’s Northwoods Blues Festival features some of the most prolific talent in blues music, including headlining performances from Toronzo Cannon, Southern Hospitality, Curtis Salgado, Cash Box Kings, Ivy Ford, The Ghost Town Blues Band and a performance from local favorite Howard Guitar Luedtke and Blue Max.

Steve Rheaume, CEO of the Northwoods Blues Festival, said being able to maintain the same lineup originally scheduled to perform in 2020 for this year’s event was essential to offering the same quality experience fans were expecting from the postponed pandemic era festival.

