Not all Chippewa County tests for COVID-19 were used

“Our county did look at potentially writing a local order,” Weideman said.

Ultimately, officials didn’t create one because officials felt it couldn’t be enforced, she explained. So, she asked the public to keep following safe social distancing guidelines.

“Keep your circle small. Please wear a mask,” she said.

Weideman thanked all the business people who have called her in recent days to learn about how to safely reopen.

Even as the stay-at-home orders ended, Chippewa County has seen a significant jump in cases. There are now 36 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Chippewa County, with a full 25% coming in just the past week and 42% of all positive cases reported over the past two weeks, Weideman said.

However, 26 of those cases are no longer being monitored because they don’t have any symptoms. Of the 10 still being monitored, no one is hospitalized. Chippewa County hasn’t had any COVID-19-related deaths.

The county now has 20 workers trained to be “contact tracers,” who will reach out to people who may have come in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.