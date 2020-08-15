Note from the publisher

Since our founding in 1926, the Chippewa Herald has partnered with local business across our region to deliver their messages to customers in both the best of times, and in times of change. While the COVID-19 virus has created difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery.

Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we are firmly committed to supporting them.

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses within the communities we serve. We will provide matching advertising credits for use in all River Valley Media Group print and digital publications, as well as our broad suite of digital services. Through our comprehensive suite of print and digital products, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of solutions than ever before. This combination of our local audiences and digital services will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to helping our local business partners thrive in the face of changes brought about by this pandemic. .

Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in August, September and October. Applicants may apply online at https://chippewa.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html