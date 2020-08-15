Note from the publisher

All of us at the Chippewa Herald are dedicated to our community and our responsibility to community service through both high-quality journalism and providing integrated multimedia marketing solutions to our partners in the business community.
I am pleased to share the news of an exciting new program designed to help local business navigate the significant challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus Program. This program offers matching marketing credits to local businesses to help them navigate the ongoing changes brought about by the COVID-19 virus. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program, in which we provided more than $200,000 in advertising support to the local business community.
Quite simply, things have changed for our local business community. And they are working hard to adapt. Their customers are looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services, and looking for new ways to connect. That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help local businesses succeed with our new Local Business Stimulus Program.
With our large local and engaged print and digital audiences; and world-class digital services including text marketing, website design and managed email and search campaigns, we can put together the right programs to help local businesses not only adapt to change, but to thrive in it.
Since our founding in 1926, the Chippewa Herald has partnered with local business across our region to deliver their messages to customers in both the best of times, and in times of change. While the COVID-19 virus has created difficulties for us all, the ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery.
Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we are firmly committed to supporting them.
This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses within the communities we serve. We will provide matching advertising credits for use in all River Valley Media Group print and digital publications, as well as our broad suite of digital services. Through our comprehensive suite of print and digital products, we are enabling small business owners to access a much broader portfolio of solutions than ever before. This combination of our local audiences and digital services will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to helping our local business partners thrive in the face of changes brought about by this pandemic. .
Grants will range from $250 to $15,000 each month, and will be awarded in August, September and October. Applicants may apply online at https://chippewa.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html
As a trusted source of local news and information for the communities we serve, we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in audience growth, readers who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at chippewa.com. These active and engaged audiences represent a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents and connect with them each and every day.
During these changing times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger for it. Please join us in our continued support of local business and the recovery of our important local economy.
Sean Burke is publisher of the Chippewa Herald and president of River Valley Media Group.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.